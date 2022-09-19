NFL World Reacts To The Sunday Ticket Decision

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

DirecTV faces many disgruntled customers after NFL Sunday Ticket experienced technical difficulties during Week 2's action.

After a bumpy Week 1, fans complained about their service not working Sunday. Following the latest fiasco, the company will attempt to satisfy angry users.

On Monday afternoon, DirecTV announced plans to refund subscribers who encountered problems in Week 2.

"We recognize we didn’t meet expectations on Sunday for customers looking to stream some of the games, and we want to apologize," the Twitter post read. "While it won’t bring the games back, we plan to reach out to those affected to automatically reimburse them for week two."

Despite the announcement, fans still have reservations. Some are dubious about the refund amount and anticipate having to jump through hoops for the payment.

And of course, everyone would rather the service work as it's intended so they can watch football.

Sunday Ticket also faced issues in Week 1. DirecTV said they "fumbled the ball" and promised to "make this right" on the first NFL Sunday of the season.

DirecTV has held the Sunday Ticket rights since 1994, but their deal expires after the 2022 season. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in July that he expects the NFL to switch to a streaming service.