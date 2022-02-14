NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show

Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show was loaded with stars, such as Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg. Judging by the reactions on Twitter, most fans enjoyed it.

Although this year’s halftime show kept bouncing back and forth between different artists, there are several people calling it the best show we’ve seen in years.

“The best Super Bowl Halftime show in YEARS and it’s not even remotely close.. AMAZING,” Esfand tweeted.

“Ah, so THIS is what it’s like to be old enough to have a nostalgic super bowl halftime show,” Brett Kollmann said.

“It’s a good thing I’m not at the Super Bowl right now cause I would be going dumb at this halftime show,” Cameron Magruder tweeted.

“Damn,” Mark Kaboly of The Athletic wrote. “Damn. I think this halftime show needs to have an asterisk making sure that people realize the difference between this one and everyone every other one in the history of the Super Bowl. Well done.

“OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN,” LeBron James said.

Maybe the NFL should consider going with this formula more often.

Did you like the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI?