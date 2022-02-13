The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl 56 National Anthem

Shot of Super Bowl LVI logo.01 February 2022, US, Inglewood: The Super Bowl LVI logo stands outside Sofi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet here on February 13, 2022 (local time) in the 56th final game for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Photo: Maximilian Haupt/dpa (Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Before Super Bowl LVI could get underway, country music artist Mickey Guyton had to honor America with her rendition of the national anthem.

Guyton, a 38-year-old Texas native and Grammy Award nominee, did not disappoint. Not only did she win some money for anyone who bet the “over” on how long it would take her to finish, but she also turned in an incredible performance.

On Twitter, Guyton’s showing drew plenty of rave reviews.

After Whitney Houston sang her famous rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl 31 years ago, some members of the Buffalo Bills said that she brought them bad luck because she faced the New York Giants’ sideline during the song.

Did Guyton bring the Rams some extra luck tonight by wearing a royal blue dress? We’ll find out.

Super Bowl LVI has now gotten started from SoFi Stadium. You can watch on NBC.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.