NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl 56 National Anthem

Before Super Bowl LVI could get underway, country music artist Mickey Guyton had to honor America with her rendition of the national anthem.

Guyton, a 38-year-old Texas native and Grammy Award nominee, did not disappoint. Not only did she win some money for anyone who bet the “over” on how long it would take her to finish, but she also turned in an incredible performance.

On Twitter, Guyton’s showing drew plenty of rave reviews.

@MickeyGuyton Thank you for such a beautiful rendition of our National Anthem. True lovely. — Angelia (@AJustang) February 13, 2022

Simply spectacular #NationalAnthem by North Texas’ own #MickeyGuyton. Just sing the song. Give it your best. Honor the country. And she did. @MickeyGuyton #SuperBowl — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) February 13, 2022

Honestly one of the best https://t.co/J0RFK8mrsM — Miss Mary Mack (@ivyanthony95) February 13, 2022

Her voice 🔥 But her gown! 🤩🤩 https://t.co/MNSt6JcbsX — Sweet 98.5 (@Sweet985) February 13, 2022

After Whitney Houston sang her famous rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl 31 years ago, some members of the Buffalo Bills said that she brought them bad luck because she faced the New York Giants’ sideline during the song.

Did Guyton bring the Rams some extra luck tonight by wearing a royal blue dress? We’ll find out.

Super Bowl LVI has now gotten started from SoFi Stadium. You can watch on NBC.