NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Threat News

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has issued a challenge to the NFL regarding the upcoming Super Bowl in Glendale.

During an interview over the weekend, Lake, the GOP nominee for governor, was asked how she would handle the NFL threatening to pull the Super Bowl over her stance on immigration and goal of shutting down the border.

“You want to tell me, that a bunch of football teams, owned by billionaires, are okay with fentanyl pouring across our border at a record level, killing young people?" Lake said. "The No. 1 killer is fentanyl. 18-45. It’s killing a generation of people. If the NFL is okay with that, then they need to do some soul-searching. I don’t think the NFL is that stupid, I really don’t.

“[…] But, I’m not going to be taking marching orders from the NFL. I’m going to be taking marching orders from the people of Arizona.”

Lake's comments have been met with plenty of reaction.

"Have the “Kari Lake wants to sack the Super Bowl” ads started running yet?" asked one Twitter user.

"@NFL is stupid if they don’t condemn this kind of dangerous rhetoric," said another.

"Fascist lunacy. If this bigot wins and the NFL still has the Super Bowl in Arizona, they might as well exhume Leni Riefenstahl to film it," said sports writer Dave Zirin.

Another Twitter user added that the "opioid war is a strange thing to bring up" and some are wondering why she would threaten to heart Arizona economically by pulling the Super Bowl.

On the flip side, there are some arguing that they would "happily give up the Super Bowl" in return for border security and are praising Lake.

It should be noted that Lake still has to win her election for this to become reality, and also that the NFL likely would have no problem pulling the Super Bowl from Arizona if it came to that. They already did it once in 1993 after then-governor Evan Mecham rescinded the state's paid holiday for Martin Luther King Day.