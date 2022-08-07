NFL World Reacts To The Surprise Linebacker Retirement

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 26: A general view of the stadium during the first quarter during the Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 26, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The NFL world learned of a surprise linebacker retirement on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints brought in veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso for a tryout. Alonso could have given the Saints some better depth at the linebacker position heading into the fall.

However, Alonso has surprisingly decided to retire after just six seasons in the league.

We didn't see this coming, that is for sure.

"I guess Kiko Alonso wanted to retire a New Orleans Saint," one fan suggested.

"Imagining trading one the best RBs of the 2010s for this guy? Oh wait, that’s exactly what we did," one Eagles fan remembered.

The Eagles, of course, traded LeSean McCoy to the Bills for Alonso during the Chip Kelly era.

"They was saying he was gone be the next great too. I wonder what made him retire," one fan added.

Best of luck in retirement, Kiko.