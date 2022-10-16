NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Bill Belichick News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night.

Kraft, the longtime owner of the Patriots, married his girlfriend, doctor Dana Blumberg, in a surprise wedding in Manhattan on Friday night.

A lot of NFL stars were in attendance, from Robert Kraft to Tom Brady to Randy Moss.

Surprisingly - or not, depending on how you view him - Bill Belichick was not in attendance.

"Belichick’s invitation must’ve gotten lost in the mail??" one fan wrote on social media.

Belichick and the Patriots have a game this weekend, so it's likely that the head coach didn't want to step away from the team.

Of course, that didn't stop Tom Brady from doing the same.

Brady, 45, left the Bucs and skipped out on team activities to take part in the owner's wedding.

"So Tom Brady flew in for Robert Kraft's wedding, but Bill Belichick either wasn't there or just wasn't invited. 🤔 Hmmm....," one fan wrote.

"I really don’t understand why people care about Belichick not being at Kraft’s wedding yesterday. It doesn’t impact the Patriots in anyway so I don’t understand why it’s a talking point," one fan added.

Should Belichick have been in attendance?