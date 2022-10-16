NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Michael Irvin News

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There is no bigger Dallas Cowboys fan on this planet than Michael Irvin.

Ahead of Sunday night's Cowboys vs. Eagles game, the Hall of Fame wide receiver surely picked Dallas to win, right?

Apparently not...

Irvin stunned the NFL world by going with the Eagles to beat the Cowboys on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening.

Who saw this coming?

Cowboys fans are pretty surprised, though some think he's doing the reverse-jinx.

"Irvin out here playing chess boyz," one fan wrote.

"I know good and hell well he did not! Bruh...what!?" one fan added.

"The whole world is doubting you 10. How will you respond?" one fan wrote.

"Michael Irvin is such a fraud and it’s not even funny… all this guy does is go on first take and wax poetic about the cowboys and he don’t pick them?!" one fan wrote.

The Cowboys will look to prove Irvin wrong on Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.