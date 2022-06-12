NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Retirement Rumors

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the field during the national anthem before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Is a 29-year-old wide receiver really going to retire ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season?

On Saturday, veteran NFL wide receiver Robbie Anderson surprised the football world when he revealed that he had been thinking about retirement.

Anderson, who's been with the Panthers since leaving the Jets in free agency, said he wasn't going to lie.

"Ain’t gone lie Thinking bout Retiring…" he wrote.

Anderson later followed that tweet up with another one.

"Glad to see people think my dream and my goals and my life a joke and they entertainment dats what be wrong with 'fans' & society. One thang about it no man can control what God has destined for me. Jesus went through worse. The Real always prevail."

Anderson has been in the NFL for six years.

Anderson ended up deleting his initial retirement speculation tweet, leading to more speculation.

Of course, fans are making jokes about the Panthers' quarterback situation.

Will Anderson play football in 2022?