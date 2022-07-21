NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Rich Eisen News

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Rich Eisen attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

There's been quite a bit of broadcaster movement this offseason, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leaving Fox Sports for ESPN, Al Michaels joining Amazon Prime and Kirk Herbstreit adding an NFL gig, among other things.

While all of those moves were varying degrees of surprises, the following news would be the most stunning.

Rich Eisen, the face of NFL Network, is reportedly set to hit broadcasting free agency.

"Rich Eisen, The Original Face Of NFL Network, Is Poised To Hit Free Agency," Michael McCarthy reports.

From the report:

Eisen’s contract expires before the kickoff of the new 2022 season, said sources. He was the network’s first talent hire in June 2003, paving the way for the official launch of the league’s 24/7 network in November, 2003.

Eisen signed a four-year contract extension with NFL Network in August 2018 that took him through the summer of 2022, according to The Athletic.

Eisen leaving NFL Network would be pretty shocking. He's the face of the network, anchoring coverage of various events.

"Holy crap, of all the off-season announcing moves, this one may be the biggest if it came to be. RIch IS NFL Network and they need to back up the truck for him. But it's a new landscape & I could see him wanting a reduced schedule too. Crazy times," one fan tweeted.

"WOAH," another fan added.

Will we see Rich Eisen making a move, too?