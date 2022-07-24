NFL World Reacts To The Surprising 'Sunday Ticket' News

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Where is NFL's Sunday Ticket package ultimately going to land?

For years, the NFL's Sunday Ticket package has aired as part of DirecTV. However, it appears to be heading elsewhere moving forward.

According to a report from the New York Times, a surprising company has put in a bid for the package: Google.

However, Apple remains the favorite.

"Scoop: Google put in a bid for NFL Sunday Ticket rights, but "Apple is considered the front-runner, according to a dozen people in the sports, media and tech industries,'" John Ourand tweets.

The giant tech companies are clearly putting a serious value on live sports, especially football.

"The value & utility of Sunday Ticket has evolved. The NFL’s challenge in closing a deal is a tell. Learning of yet another bid that can’t win the rights outright (Google) gives insight into where NFL is at matching what it wants to get vs. what’s being offered. We’ll see," one fan tweeted.

"Interesting to see what NFL on Apple + would mean for @MLS . On one hand, it would mean significantly more eyeballs confronted w @MLS programming, on the other with a football property that big, Apple would have less inclination to aggressively push it’s soccer offering," one fan added.

Where do you want to see it land?