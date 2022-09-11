NFL World Reacts To The T.J. Watt Injury News

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Steelers could be without star pass rusher T.J. Watt for a while.

According to reports out of Pittsburgh, the Steelers' star defensive player had to leave Sunday afternoon's game with an apparent pectoral injury.

Watt was reportedly seen mouthing "I tore it" as he walked off the field to get evaluated in the locker room.

That would obviously be crushing.

Here's what it looked like on Sunday afternoon:

Fans are obviously concerned.

"Brutal for TJ Watt. He just said “I tore my pec.” Let’s hope he is wrong," one fan wrote.

"My goodness TJ Watt just told sideline he tore his pec," one fan added.

"I’m not Jomboy but I’m pretty sure TJ Watt was saying “I tore it” while pointing to his pec? I hope that’s not the case," another fan added.

Let's hope for the best for TJ.