NFL World Reacts To The Taylor Heinicke Decision

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team walks off the field following their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card playoff game at FedExField on January 09, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Taylor Heinicke has the starting job for the Commanders moving forward.

Until he loses it, anyway, but for now, the Washington NFL franchise is planning on giving Heinicke an extended look at the starting quarterback job.

"The #Commanders plan to start QB Taylor Heinicke moving forward, his job until performance necessitates a change. With wins in 3 of the last 4 games, he has earned it," Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

Good for the Commanders.

The NFL world believes it's the right call.

"There it is. One can only figure that the clause in Wentz’s contract has A LOT to do with this — and by “a lot” I mean it’s essentially the lone driving force." one fan wrote.

"Wow, good for Heinicke. I didn’t see this coming," another fan added.

"Important note since the compensation from the Carson Wentz trade is conditional. With Taylor Heinicke behind center, Wentz's percentage of snaps won't reach the threshold to turn the agreed-upon third-round pick into a second," another fan wrote.

"Ron is Rapoport’s guy. Interesting he gave the greenlight for this report. Must of already told Wentz," one fan added.

The Commanders are set to take on the Texans on Sunday afternoon in Houston.