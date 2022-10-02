NFL World Reacts To The Terrifying J.J. Watt News

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 16: J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and girlfriend Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash court side during Game One of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly set to get J.J. Watt back on the field on Sunday.

Watt, who's been out with an injury, got ahead of some scary personal news earlier today.

"I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it," Watt shared.

That's pretty scary.

For those who don't know, Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is "an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart."

Watt will be playing on Sunday, though.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the big news from Watt.

"Scary as hell," one fan wrote.

"I wonder if Twitter cardiologists will have an opinion of if that is strictly reserved for Twitter neurologists," another fan added.

"Glad to hear everything is all right," one fan added.

"Dawg what," one fan added.

"You’re transparency and honesty has always been appreciated…wishing the best," one fan wrote.

The Cardinals are set to play at the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T.