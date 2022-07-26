NFL World Reacts To The Titans Player Retirement News

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Titans' defensive back depth took a hit this Tuesday morning.

Tennessee veteran cornerback Buster Skrine has announced he's retiring. He spent 11 years in the league playing for the Browns, Jets, Bears, 49ers and, of course, the Titans.

Skrine finishes his NFL career having compiled 590 tackles and 10 interceptions.

"#Titans CB Buster Skrine informed the team that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons. Spent his career with the Browns, Jets, Bears, 49ers and Titans," said Ari Meirov.

"Mike Vrabel says Buster Skrine informed the #Titans he is retiring," wrote Mike Giardi.

"I will always have very memorable memories of Buster Skrine. Not necessarily good memories, but memories nonetheless," said The Jet Press.

"Mike Vrabel told Tennessee reporters that veteran corner Buster Skrine is retiring," wrote Aaron Wilson.

"Buster Skrine has 193 solo tackles, 31 assists, 2.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries and 3 interceptions in 59 games for the Jets in his career. Enjoy retirement Buster!" said JetsMuse.

"Skrine had way too many concussions near the end of the 2020 season with the Bears. This is probably a good decision," said Brendan Sugrue.

Enjoy retirement, Buster.