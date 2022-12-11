NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, 2023 Update

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

What is Tom Brady going to do in 2023?

Will the legendary NFL quarterback be back for another season? Or will the seven-time Super Bowl champion choose to retire for good?

According to a Sunday morning report from NFL Network, everything is up in the air.

"Bucs QB Tom Brady is considering all options as a would-be free agent in 2023," Ian Rapoport reports.

Brady, 45, could return to the Bucs, sign with another team or choose to retire.

What should he do?

"Great as the haters think he should retire and as far as his big money job after he does retire that won’t last..boring man to listen too .Keep Playing pal ," one fan wrote.

"Honestly, just retire. Sign a one-day contract with New England and retire a Patriot. You've accomplished enough, sir. Be with your family and get your wife back," one fan added.

"My god will he just do something else with his life," one fan added.

"He’s going to his child hood team," another fan predicted.

"Can't blame him...has to deal with Bowles and Leftwich," another fan wrote.

What do you see Tom Brady doing ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season next year?