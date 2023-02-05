NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady 'Dating' News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady might be retired from football, but he doesn't plan on using some of his newly found free time for dating.

According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback is not getting back on the dating market just yet.

“Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now he’s ready to give everything to his family and his new life,” a source told Page Six. “His kids ultimately were the reason why he made this decision.

“He never thought that he and Gisele would get divorced. He didn’t want a divorce.”

Brady doesn't plan on doing much dating at the moment.

“No, he isn’t formally dating anyone right now. His friends want to set him up, but he’s all about the kids," one source added.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

