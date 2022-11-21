NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Dating Speculation

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: (ITALY OUT, NY DAILY NEWS OUT, NY NEWSDAY OUT) Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are seen in the taxi as they are going out for dinner December 31, 2007 in New York City. Reportedly, they split from each other as soon they saw the photographer. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images) Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

With Gisele Bundchen possibly (?) getting back on the dating market, should Tom Brady do the same?

Last week, the ex-wife of the legendary NFL quarterback was spotted with a new man in Costa Rica. While Gisele's camp has denied the dating rumors, not everyone else is convinced.

Regardless, Brady and Gisele are divorced and they will eventually be dating new people.

Some contenders have emerged for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback. Over the weekend, two notable models expressed interest in Brady.

Playboy model Sara Blake and Brazilian model Mayara Lopes are both lusting for Brady.

The two women have made their pitches.

“I’d be like, ‘Hey, what’s up, good looking? I love your chiseled jawline and you have such a cannon,’” Blake told The New York Post. “You know, ‘You’re the greatest quarterback of all-time … and screw Gisele.’ That’s what I would probably say.”

“I wouldn’t necessarily approach him directly, but I would make eye contact and try to get his attention,” Lopes told The New York Post. “And you know, if I think he gave me attention, then maybe I’d make a move.”

They're not the only ones, though.

A prominent golf influencer admitted she might be "in love" with the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

"I’m just sitting here in my house stretching and looking at Instagram. And I started stalking Tom Brady’s page and I think I’m in love with him," Karin Hart wrote.

“I think I’m in love with Tom Brady.”

Should Brady take interest in any of them, though?

"I already said last month that Brady will have some 25-year-old on his arm by next summer. Gisele has her new man, and Brady will have a new woman. Maybe more," one fan predicted.

"Bachelor 2.0 🤣," another fan joked.

"Mike Evans should go out on the town with him," another fan suggested.

Brady, 45, is likely taking this newfound single life time to spend more focus on football and family.

Still, the legendary NFL quarterback likely won't be single for very long.

Who should Brady date next?