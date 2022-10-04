NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Divorce News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Moments ago, Page Six dropped a bombshell report involving Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. They have apparently hired divorce attorneys.

"I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told Page Six. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

It has been well-documented that Brady and Bundchen were fighting over his decision to come out of retirement. However, it always seemed like the door was open for reconciliation.

With the news of them hiring divorce attorneys now surfacing, there are plenty of fans questioning Brady's recent decisions.

"Now he's never going to retire," one fan said.

"This man came back for us, the fans, to entertain us for another season in the league," another fan jokingly wrote. "This man will forever be the GOAT, even if he loses in the wild card round of the playoffs. Bucs are +1200 to win Super Bowl. I am putting $500 on them and riding off in the sunset with him."

Scott Gulbransen had a great response, tweeting "Maybe this qualifies as a Brady fumble?"

It was recently reported that Bundchen remained away from Brady during Hurricane Ian.

If Brady and Bundchen do officially split, they would share joint custody of their children.