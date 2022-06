NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Father's Day Video

Tom Brady appeared to have a pretty good Father's Day.

The legendary NFL quarterback got a special present for this year's Father's Day.

Brady, a father of three, used a megaphone around his house to get his children's attention.

Well played, Tom.

Other parents are now getting ideas...

"Omg I need one of these," one fan tweeted.

"We all want one Tommy!" one fan added.

"I need this," another fan admitted.

Happy Father's Day, everyone.