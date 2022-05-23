NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Kids Video

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It's a party at the Brady household on Sunday night.

The legendary NFL quarterback appeared on Turner Sports' Inside The NBA prior to Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Brady appeared with Aaron Rodgers, whom he'll be playing with in the next edition of "The Match" against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Video of Brady's appearance has gone viral on social media.

"I got pajamas, I got Overwatch, so we got a lot going on here," Brady joked.

Hey, that's the life of a 44-year-old dad who's still playing in the National Football League.

"kids playing overwatch no wonder he came out of retirement so quickly after saying he retired to spend more time with his family," one fan joked.

"BRADYS KIDS PLAY OVERWATCH I FEEL SO SORRY FOR THEM," another fan joked.

The next edition of The Match is set to take place on June 1.