NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Who's Tom Brady going to date next?

The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together.

Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on who he'll date next.

While there's one clear favorite for his ex-wife, there's more variety in Brady's odds.

"For Brady, he has a long list of lovely ladies ... with none other than Taylor Swift leading the pack at +1400.

Models Adriana Lima (+1600) and Alessandra Ambrosio (+1800) are also options ... with Kim Kardashian right behind at (+2500)," TMZ Sports reports.

Iconic supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio has been named the favorite by some experts.

She's a pretty legendary supermodel, so it wouldn't be too surprising if it happens.

The betting experts seem to like her chances of landing Brady, as well.

Who do you see the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback dating next?