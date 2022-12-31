NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Pool Photo

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady and his son, Ben, enjoyed some quality time at the pool this weekend.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his son spent the day by the pool, a couple of days after Christmas, leading up to the Week 17 game.

Brady's Instagram post about his pool time with his son went viral on social media.

"…weird energy here…" one fan wrote.

"But not enough to leave the NFL and be home with him more," one fan added.

"Let me start by saying, I am not a Brady Fan. I acknowledge he is the GOAT, so don’t come for me. It is ok for dads to show affection to their children. Children need to nurturing," another fan wrote.

"And yet he couldn’t leave the nfl for them or his wife," one fan added.

Brady, 45, is playing in what could be his final NFL season. The Bucs remain in playoff contention, hoping to win the dismal NFC South this year.