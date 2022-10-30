NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Post-Divorce Photo

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially announced their divorce on Friday afternoon.

While it's been a tough week for Brady - a loss to the Ravens, a divorce - he isn't letting that get in the way of his important weekend.

Brady, 45, spend his weekend helping with the post-hurricane relief.

"Tom Brady was spotted handing out food in Englewood," NBC2 tweeted.

Well done, Tom.

"A man of the people," one fan wrote.

"Just had his wife leave him, his football team is currently unsuccessful and he’s out in the streets of a natural disaster zone handing out food…… please someone help me understand how people hate this man," one fan wrote.

"Love to see it! I’m not betting against this guy," another fan added.

That's a pretty cool move from Tom Brady.