NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Preseason News

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21: Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert (11) talks to Alex Guerrero and Tom Brady (12) in grey shirt along the sidelines during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 21, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady is set to return to the Buccaneers this week, according to head coach Todd Bowles.

Will we see Brady playing in the team's preseason finale?

Bowles isn't ruling it out.

While it would be surprising to see Brady playing in the final game of the preseason, it's apparently a possibility down in Tampa Bay.

Regardless, it's the preseason, so it doesn't matter much anyway.

"I can’t believe you said this game will be a must watch. It’s a damn preseason game. You’re obsessed," one fan tweeted.

"Means he wont play," one fan added.

Brady is expected to return to the Bucs as early as Monday.

Tampa Bay is set to open the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against Dallas.