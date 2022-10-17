NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Promise News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are frustrated.

Tampa Bay lost a stunner on Sunday, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers as a big favorite. The Bucs are now 3-3 on the season.

Brady isn't worried, though.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback made a promise to the fans on Monday.

"Football is hard. We’re not playing like we are capable. We’re in it together. We’ll turn it around," he announced.

Most fans remain optimistic.

"I believe in this team. We’ve faced adversity before and came out of it. GO BUCS!! 🔥," one fan wrote.

"Worst run game in the NFL. Need you to sling it 50 times a game to win," another fan wrote.

"We got it," one fan added.

Brady has been facing some criticism for his play. He knows he needs to play better, too.

The Bucs will look to get back on track this weekend against the Panthers.