NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Return News

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Welcome back, Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is set to return to the franchise very shortly, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Brady, 45, had left the Buccaneers a little more than a week ago for personal reasons. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is now set to return, though.

Fans are relieved.

"Bucs’ QB Tom Brady is expected to return to the team, per a source, “very shortly.” Brady left the team earlier this month for personal reasons," he tweeted.

Brady's departure left fans speculating about his future, with some suggesting he could be retiring again, while others went as far to suggest that he was filming "The Masked Singer" for FOX.

Those rumors can be put to rest now, though.

"Our nat'l/NFL nightmare is over folks, Tom Brady is indeed coming back!!!!" one fan wrote.

"Tom must not be a very good dancer," another fan joked.

"I wonder how he did on the masked singer," another fan wrote on Twitter.

Brady and the Buccaneers are set to open the 2022 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.