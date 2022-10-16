NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video

Tom Brady is not a happy man on Sunday.

The Bucs are trailing the Steelers, 10-9, toward the end of the first half in Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay's offense has struggled to get anything going in the first two quarters.

Late in the first half, a visibly frustrated Brady went off on his offensive line.

Brady dropped a lot of F-bombs during his sideline tirade on Sunday afternoon.

Video of the moment has gone viral.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Up by only 1 with a very pissed off, fired up Brady… Tomlin and Canada need to get their stuff together or we’re getting blown away 2nd half," one fan wrote.

"Tom crybrady," another fan wrote.

"I’m sure only very polite things were said here…" one fan said sarcastically.

"He missed walkthroughs for a wedding and now he’s yelling at his teammates," another fan wrote on social media.

Brady and the Bucs will look to wake up in the second half.