NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Trip Details

Tom Brady apparently made the best of his time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to a report from Pro Football Network, Brady and his family took a trip to an exclusive resort in the Bahamas during his break from the Buccaneers.

Brady, 45, was away from the team for 11 days, right in the middle of training camp.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback officially returned to camp on Monday morning.

You have to respect that someone like Tom Brady is able to take time away from his job to spend quality time with his wife and kids before the season starts.

"You don’t see a lot of players take time off during your training camp. You also don’t see a lot of players who are the GOAT, have teenage children, and could change the entire landscape of pro sports history with every career decision they make," one fan wrote.

"Literally biggest non issue but WOW did I see some hilarious theories floating around," another fan added.

There were some funny theories about Brady's absence, including a "Masked Singer" one.

Brady is back now, though, so all of the theories and speculation can end.