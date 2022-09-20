NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints.

Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.

Brady, who's playing his third season with Evans in Tampa Bay, reacted to the suspension decision on Monday night, calling it "ridiculous."

"I don't think it deserved any type of suspension," Brady said on his "Let's Go" podcast on Monday evening. "I think that's ridiculous."

Evans admitted following the game that he didn't believe his actions warranted a suspension. However, the league clearly felt differently, announcing the punishment on Monday.

NFL fans aren't too sympathetic for Brady, though.

"Tommy someone had to take the fall right?" one fan wrote.

"Horrible leadership. Brady was the one who wanted to talk s--t to a Saints defender," one fan added.

"Tom Brady is like everyone you get to the end of your career to tend to open your mouth more daring your company to do something," another fan suggested.

The Bucs defeated the Saints on Sunday. Tampa Bay is now 2-0 on the year.