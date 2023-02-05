NFL World Reacts To The Topless Super Bowl Commercial

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 08: Anna Faris poses for pictures during the 'Overboard (Hombre Al Agua)' Mexico City premiere at Cinemex Antara on May 8, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Carlos Tischler/Getty Images) Carlos Tischler/Getty Images

A topless Super Bowl commercial is coming next weekend.

Anna Faris, the popular actress, is showing some skin in a commercial for Avocados for Mexico.

“When I realised that the wardrobe in my trailer was a tiny little thong and these jelly-like bra things, I guess they’re just nipple covers, I thought to myself, all right, this is what my beautiful day is going to look like,” Faris told PEOPLE, adding: “I felt really proud that I’m kind of at this place in life where I could spend a lot of time feeling modest and insecure, or I just embrace it.”

Good for Anna Faris, right?

"Are the commercials anyone else's favorite part of the Superbowl?" one fan wrote.

"They were about 10 years ago when they were actually good. Now the best commercials are the ones the NFL won't show," one fan added.

"What is it with these celebrities?" another fan wrote.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 08: Anna Faris attends the "Overboard (Hombre Al Agua)" Mexico City premiere at Cinemex Antara on May 8, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images) Victor Chavez/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is set to air next Sunday night.