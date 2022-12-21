NFL World Reacts To The Trace McSorley Announcement

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 11: Trace McSorley #19 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to throw the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

Trace McSorley is slated to make his first career NFL start on the primetime stage.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled out veteran quarterback Colt McCoy for Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a concussion. That leaves McSorley to start the Week 16 contest.

The former sixth-round pick went 7-of-15 with 95 yards and two interceptions when replacing McCoy in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos. However, Arizona is down to McSorley and the recently signed David Blough after losing Kyler Murray to an ACL tear.

McSorley, who has one career touchdown pass, will face a team led by a quarterback with 729 more (including the playoffs). Fans expressed excitement for the unexpected matchup between McSorley and Tom Brady.

Of course, football is a team sport. The Bucs also faced a quarterback making his first start two weeks ago when getting pulverized by Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

But while the 49ers boast an elite defense and star skill-position players, the 4-10 Cardinals are limping toward the finish line with a four-game losing streak. It'd be an embarrassing loss for the Buccaneers, who are one win above the rest of the NFC South at 6-8.

McSorley will look to pull off a Christmas miracle this Sunday night. The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.