NFL World Reacts To The Trevor Lawrence Late-Night Photos

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence celebrated Saturday night's wild comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in pretty epic fashion.

The Jaguars rallied from a four-score deficit to beat the Chargers in the Wild Card round. Following the game, Lawrence celebrated the win with some friends and family members.

At Waffle House...

"Just got sent this from Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence celebrating the comeback win at the local Waffle House!" Taylor Curet tweeted.

You have to respect that move, right?



"moments later the staff celebrated his big win the best way they know how: whipping his ass," one fan joked.

"Jason Mendoza is somewhere looking down and swelling with pride," one fan added.

"Hopefully nobody threw a chair at him!!" another fan joked.

"Their defense covered and smothered. Their offense chunked, peppered, and diced. And their special teams capped it off with a W that won't be topped," another fan joked.

The Jaguars have moved on to the Divisional Round, where they'll play next weekend.