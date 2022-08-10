NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Frank Gore News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: Frank Gore #21 of the New York Jets looks on during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

A disturbing report involving former NFL running back Frank Gore surfaced this Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Gore grabbed a naked woman by her hair and dragged her across the hallway during an altercation at a hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The documents state that Gore "forcibly" gripped the woman by her hair. This was before he allegedly "violently dragged her."

This physical altercation took place on July 31. Gore wasn't charged until days after the incident occurred.

NFL fans are really disappointed by this news. That's probably because many of them thought the world of Gore prior to these allegations.

Over the course of Gore's career, he had 16,000 rushing yards and 81 touchdowns. He played for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

Gore is due in court for a hearing in October.