NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Leonard Fournette News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the ball off to Leonard Fournette #7 against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are confident in Leonard Fournette, as they re-signed him to a three-year deal worth $21 million earlier this offseason.

However, according to a report out of Tampa Bay, Bucs coaches were not happy with Fournette's weight this offseason.

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds],” Rick Stroud said. “And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you’ve just spent a three-year contract on.”

Yikes.

Hopefully Fournette can get into playing shape before the start of the regular season.

"Bigger than prime Eddie Lacy," one fan tweeted.

"Man been in the gumbo pot. I get it," another fan added.

"I mean no one told them to resign him. Im sure he was around that size when they gave him a 3 year deal a few months ago lol," another fan added.

With Tom Brady back, the Bucs will attempt to win another Super Bowl in 2022.

Fournette will be an important part of that run.