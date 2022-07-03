NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Michael Vick News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 21: Michael Vick #7 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game November 21, 2004 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Vick played for the Falcons from 2001-2006. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is reportedly being sued for a very large figure.

According to reports, a group of creditors is suing Vick for $1.2 million in alleged unpaid loans.

Vick, who starred at Virginia Tech before spending more than a decade in the National Football League, has reportedly been sued in a Broward County, Fla., circuit court, the Miami Herald reported.

The creditors reportedly cannot go after Vick's primary home, though things like his cars, sports memorabilia and jewelry are reportedly in play.

Michael Vick and his wife are reportedly due in court next month.

NFL fans are disappointed.

"sucks to hear. Met him a few times & he’s a great dude for sure," one fan admitted.

Another fan had a suggestion.

"He needs to fight jake Paul and get that money back," one fan added.

Hopefully this will be cleared up in court.