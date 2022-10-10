NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Tom Brady Video

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Not only did the referees blow a roughing the passer penalty call during Sunday's Bucs vs. Falcons game, but they appeared to miss an unsportsmanlike penalty on Tom Brady, too.

The Falcons were called for a horrible roughing the passer penalty on a third-down hit on Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter. The penalty extended the game-sealing drive for the Bucs, who won the game, 21-15.

While video of the horrible roughing the passer penalty went viral, a penalty on Brady appeared to be missed.

Brady appeared to attempt to kick Falcons pass rusher Grady Jarrett following the tackle.

"If I were Tom Brady I’d be embarrassed by this roughing the passer call but I’d be humiliated that everyone has now seen slo-mo footage of me whiffing while attempting to kick a man in the junk for tackling me during a game of tackle football," one fan wrote.

ESPN's Mike Greenberg believes Brady was deserving of an unsportsmanlike penalty.

"The thread of commonality in it all is Tom Brady, by the way. Nothing could be more Brady than him trying to kick Grady Jarrett as he’s going off. ANyone else does that, they’re throwing a penalty on the guy on the ground. Tom Brady deserved a penalty on this play, not Grady Jarrett. He tried to kick him in the ding-ding, and the next thing you know, Grady Jarrett gets a 15-yard penalty," Greeberg said Monday.

Other fans were pretty furious, as well.

"Tom Brady trying to kick an opposing player, immediately getting up and begging for a roughing the passer call and getting it is the most Tom f-----g Brady thing I’ve ever seen," one fan added.

"If anything, Brady shoulda been flagged for trying to kick Grady. The NFL should have to answer for this. But they won't," one fan wrote.

"Kenny Pickett got hit late and Shaq Lawson went for his knee. Both were deemed ‘Legal.’ This Brady hit was called ‘Roughing the Passer’ and he clearly tried to kick the player taking him down. NFL is a joke," another fan wrote.

Brady, meanwhile, was asked about the penalty following the close win.

Unsurprisingly, fans didn't love that response.