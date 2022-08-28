NFL World Reacts To The Tyrod Taylor Injury News

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 11: New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) drops back to pass during an NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on August 11, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor could join a growing list of injured New York Giants players.

Starting Sunday's final preseason game against the New York Jets, Taylor left early after a hard hit from Micheal Clemons. The veteran quarterback later got carried off the field.

The NFL world is hoping this isn't another in a long line of health setbacks for the 33-year-old.

Along with suffering multiple concussions in 2017 and 2018, Taylor dealt with a punctured lung early in the 2020 season.

He got a chance to start for the Houston Texans last year before injuring his hamstring in Week 2. Four games into his return, he suffered a wrist injury.

The Giants gave Taylor a two-year, $11 million contract to keep starter Daniel Jones honest. This marks Taylor's fifth stop in six years, but it's now unclear if he'll be available to begin the season.

Big Blue already has plenty of injuries on their plate. Two rookies (Marcus McKethan and Darrian Beavers) are out for the season with an ACL tear. Wide receiver Collin Johnson tore his Achilles at practice this week, and they may open the season without starting guard Marcus McKethan and first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes also got carted off the field during Sunday's game.