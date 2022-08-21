NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons.

Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19.

The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest.

"After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt will not be present for tonight’s game vs Baltimore nor the team’s trip to Tennessee this week," the team announced.

It's a really tough blow for the veteran pass rusher.

"The rollercoaster year continues," one fan tweeted.

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Not JJ," one fan added.

"Are we really doing this again this season," another fan wrote.

The Cardinals are set to host the Ravens on Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T.