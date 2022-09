SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Trey Lance era could be going better...

Last week, the San Francisco 49ers lost on the road to the Chicago Bears, with Lance losing the first start of his era.

This week, Lance has been carted off the field with an apparent injury.

Yikes.

This looks pretty bad.

Hopefully it's not as serious as it looks.

Prayers up to Trey Lance.