The NFL is making a major change to its previous uniform/helmet rule teams are forced to abide by.

Previously, teams weren’t allowed to wear an alternate helmet. Instead, the NFL implemented a one-helmet rule. That’ll change for the 2022 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Pro Football Talk initially reported on the news.

“NFL approved alternate helmets today for teams wearing throwback uniforms starting in 2022, per league sources,” Schefty reported via Twitter. “This opens the door to the defending world-champion Bucs wearing the old white helmets with the orange swashbuckling Buccaneer as early as 2022.”

This won’t change anything in regards to actual on-field play. But it will allow teams to wear throwbacks, which fans will most certainly be happy about.

So which helmets are fans most looking forward to? It looks like Eagles, Patriots and Bills fans are the most excited.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are also excited about the rule change. The Steelers may go back to wearing their all-yellow helmets.

The Falcons’ and Buccaneers’ throwback helmets are also in contention for best in the NFL.

Throwback uniforms will be an upgrade over the color-rush uniforms teams have worn these past few years. The color rush gave off major college vibes, as opposed to the old-school look NFL fans want.

An alternate helmet option will allow the NFL to explore more uniform combinations in coming years. We can’t wait to see what teams come up with.