NFL World Reacts To The Veteran Player Release News

Kamu Grugier-Hill could soon join a new team.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that linebacker Grugier-Hill asked for his release from the Houston Texans, who are expected to comply.

Grugier-Hill has 40 tackles in six games this season, including 18 in a Week 1 tie with the Indianapolis Colts. That's the second-most in franchise history behind the 20 he tallied against the Colts last season.

The former sixth-round pick spent his first four NFL seasons as a special-teams ace for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since he left the team with a Super Bowl ring, fans wouldn't mind seeing general manager Howie Roseman bring back Grugier-Hill.

But other teams are also likely to have interest in a 28-year-old linebacker who led his team with 108 tackles last season. The Boston Globe's Christopher Price speculated that the New England Patriots may want the player they drafted in 2016 and "really liked."

Some fans want their favorite teams to kick the tires on him.

Although Grugier-Hill has started every game for Houston this season, he played just 18 snaps in their Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The diminished role on a 1-4-1 team could have sparked his release request.