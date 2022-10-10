NFL World Reacts To The Vic Fangio Job News

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos looks on during a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has reportedly landed a new job.

According to a report, the former NFL head coach is consulting the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Per source, Vic Fangio is consulting the Philadelphia Eagles," Michael Kist reports.

Fangio was fired by the Broncos last year.

The Eagles are off to an impressive 5-0 start this season. Perhaps Fangio is one of the reasons why.

"Its over for the league," one fan joked.

"This was so obvious he was with the team in training camp and Gannon didn’t just go from awful to elite overnight on his own," another fan said.

"Not a surprise at all. They’ve looked different all year but major things need to change in regards to the soft coverage used," one fan added.

"This isn't surprising given that he was around in training camp and a) Gannon's seems a better coach than a scheme guy, and b) Gannon got head coaching interviews, and Howie probably wants a Plan B ready to go?" one fan added.

The Eagles are set to take on the Cowboys in a huge NFC East showdown this weekend.