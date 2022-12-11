NFL World Reacts To The Video Of Brock Purdy's Dad

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brock Purdy is having a day to remember.

Making his first career start, this year's last pick is currently dominating Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy completed 14 of 18 passes for 185 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing score in a nearly flawless first half under center for the San Francisco 49ers.

During Sunday's game, the FOX broadcast showed Purdy's father crying while watching his son achieve a dream. Fans loved seeing a proud dad show emotion.

"Very cool moment," SB Nation's Niners Nation wrote on Twitter.

"Why sports are awesome," a fan said.

"Amazing moment right here," another fan declared.

"This is me and every Iowa State fan right now," Jake Brend of Local 5 News said while watching the Cyclones alumnus.

"Man I can’t imagine this level of pride," a fan said. "Just awesome to watch."

Few envisioned Purdy receiving any meaningful playing time this year. But Jimmy Garoppolo, who replaced an injured Trey Lance, broke his foot during last week's win over the Miami Dolphins.

With both quarterbacks out for the foreseeable future, Purdy will likely play out the rest of the regular season and lead San Francisco into the playoffs. "Mr. Irrevelant" going to the Super Bowl would certainly be a fairy-tale story, but it's not too far-fetched considering San Francisco's elite roster.

Purdy will only trail Brady by 283 total career wins (playoffs included) if the 49ers protect their 28-0 lead in the second half.