NFL World Reacts To The Vikings Cheerleader Video

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 17: Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders dance after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings topped the Indianapolis Colts in a wild comeback on Saturday afternoon.

Minnesota, which at one point trailed by four-plus touchdowns, made a massive second half comeback to top Indianapolis in a Saturday afternoon game.

During the game, a Vikings cheerleader went viral on social media. She wasn't happy with the Colts leading.

We've all been there, right?

"Goes to show you, how much She loves her team, genuinely.....kudos.......cheer on, gorgeous..!!" one fan wrote.

"The cheerleader may not look happy but look to the young lady to the far right. She says it all!" another fan wrote.

The Vikings had a lot to smile about following the game, though.

Minnesota ended up winning the game on an epic comeback, leaving Indianapolis searching for serious answers following the contest.