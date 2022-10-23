NFL World Reacts To The Viral Mascot Hit Video

The Atlanta Falcons didn't play much defense during Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Their most notable effort at Paycor Stadium came from the mascot against a child.

During a youth football showcase, Freddie the Falcon pushed a kid to the sideline harder than necessary. The young competitor threw the ball at the mascot's face, and a shoving match ensued.

Other young players swarmed Freddie, either to help their teammate or to take their own shots.

"Falcons need to put Freddie at CB next week," Grizz Gaming's Lang Whitaker wrote.

"Extremely poor sportsmascotship," a fan wrote, making up a new word yet to be acknowledged by a reputable dictionary. "Bad example to all the little mascots out there who want to emulate their heroes."

"Freddie was about to get jumped," Jeremiah Stoddard of Dawgs Daily said.

"I think Freddie Falcon might be flying to the unemployment line Monday morning," The Citizens' Voice's Tom Fox opined.

Mascots can seemingly get away with anything, but it's a bit uncomfortable when realizing that a costumed adult is fighting a child. One can only hope everyone was at least aware of the bit.

Freddie the Falcon was probably in a sour bad after watching Joe Burrow dismantle Atlanta's defense. He finished with 481 passing yards and four total touchdowns in a rout that sent the Falcons to 3-4.