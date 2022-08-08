NFL World Reacts To The Von Miller Recruiting News

Los Angeles, California November 7, 2021: Rams linebacker Von Miller greets fans before a game against the Titans at SoFi Stadium Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. are teasing the possibility of teaming up again this season.

Late Sunday night, the free-agent wide receiver inquired on Miller's Instagram post about the locker next to his. The star pass-rusher followed by posting a Photoshopped image of OBJ in a Buffalo Bills jersey to his Instagram Story on Monday afternoon.

Both midseason acquisitions helped guide the Los Angeles Rams to a championship last season. Could they reunite and steer the Bills to their first title in franchise history?

Fans are intrigued by the idea.

As he recovers from an ACL tear suffered during the Super Bowl, Beckham almost certainly wouldn't be ready to face his former team when the Bills open the season against the Rams.

Furthermore, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Rams have "maintained interest" in bringing back the dynamic wideout. However, Beckham could wait until he's ready to return in October and November to see where he'd best fit.

Beckham would signify a luxury addition for the Bills, who signed veteran Jamison Crowder to play the slot alongside Stefon Diggs and burgeoning star Gabriel Davis. However, their need could grow if someone underperforms or gets hurt during the season.

Miller is on board with signing Beckham, who also hinted at joining the title contender. Let's see if the Bills share that interest.