NFL World Reacts To The Wild Retirement Rumor

Inglewood, California January 30, 2022: Fans cheer during the NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Is one of the league's best defensive players of all-time set to retire this offseason?

Rams standout pass rusher Aaron Donald hinted at the news on social media tonight.

Donald changed his social media biography to say that he is a "former" Rams player, only to quickly change it back later on Sunday evening.

"Did... Aaron Donald just retire?" one fan wondered.

"Did Aaron Donald just secretly retire????????" one fan added.

"Is he testing the waters?" another fan added.

Donald didn't leave everyone hanging for too long, though, as he quickly changed his profile back.

Perhaps we'll hear from the Los Angeles Rams star in an official capacity later on this offseason.