NFL World Reacts To The Zach Wilson Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

New York Jets fans may be ready to move on from Zach Wilson, but Robert Saleh won't abandon the young quarterback yet.

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets head coach said Wednesday that the organization is committed to Wilson despite a mediocre second season.

"Zach has all the talent in the world, and we have all the confidence in the world in him," Saleh said. "It's just, like I said, a reset. We're going to grind with him. We are. Through hell or high water, we're going to figure how to get him to where we know he can be."

"At some point it would be nice to get out of hell or high water," The Athletic's Ted Nguyen said.

"This is a joke," a fan said. "The only explanation is that Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas were told that their jobs ride with fixing Zach Wilson. Wilson is a pure bust and cannot be fixed."

"They mean physically, right?" a fan asked jokingly. "Like standing by him on the sideline?"

"But we'll also be chasing the hell out of Derek Carr & Aaron Rodgers & Tom Brady while we're standing there with Zach," Minus Three's Dave Dameshek wrote.

Other fans don't necessarily believe Saleh's public backing. Many recalled Kliff Kingsbury endorsing Josh Rosen before the Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray in 2019.

Wilson made no progress in 2022, throwing six touchdowns in nine games with a 72.8 quarterback rating and NFL-worst 54.5 completion percentage. The Jets benched him twice late in the season.

While Wilson hasn't looked the part of a starting NFL quarterback, the Jets still have a lot invested in the 2021 No. 2 pick's long-term success. But plenty of NFL teams have gone against their word, so Saleh's comments hardly confirm Wilson will stick with the team next season.