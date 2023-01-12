NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Charissa Thompson speaks prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The company claims it fell short of that goal with a season average of 11.3 million viewers.

Nielsen, which was hired by Amazon to find the true number, had Thursday Night Football's average viewership at 9.6 million.

Amazon has reportedly compensated advertisers for lower-than-expected ratings.

NFL fans aren't surprised that Amazon's ratings weren't that good this season. The Thursday night schedule was abysmal.

"The Thursday Night scheduling was very lackluster and honestly AL and Kirk don’t have any on screen chemistry," a fan said.

"Oof. Teams did them no favors, but many of the matchups seemed favorable ahead of the season," another fan wrote.

"Those #TNF games were consistently awful," one person tweeted.

Amazon's second season as the full-time provider of Thursday Night Football should be much better.

After all, it'll be tough for the schedule to be worse than it was this season.