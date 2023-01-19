NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Bill O'Brien Announcement

ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 04: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the SEC Championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs on December 4th, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A potential reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots has been a popular talking point all winter.

Following a long "will they, won't they" storyline, a development makes it likelier the speculated pairing occurs.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, O'Brien interviewed for New England's offensive coordinator role Thursday. The Alabama offensive coordinator is "a top candidate" to reclaim the position he held in 2011.

The report didn't surprise anyone watching the search unfold after the Patriots missed the playoffs at 8-9. Most onlookers expect O'Brien to get the job.

"The news you’ve been waiting for," NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry wrote. "Bill O’Brien is widely considered the best candidate for the job, including by a variety of high-ranking folks in the building."

"O'Brien always has made the most sense for this job," NESN's Zack Cox said.

"With all the reporting the last months, now that an interview has officially happened, you have to think it's an upset if Bill O'Brien doesn't return as Patriots OC," iHeartRadio's Adam Kaufman suggested.

"If I were guessing, this is who it would be," a fan said.

"Now make it official," another fan urged.

New England ranked 26th in total offense with 31 touchdowns (12 rushing, 19 passing) in 17 games. However, bring back former coordinators was arguably part of the problem.

Former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia returned to play a pivotal role on the offense. Bill Belichick also brought back former special teams coordinator Joe Judge after a failed stint with the New York Giants.

O'Brien at least has experience coaching offense. He joined the Patriots as an offensive assistant for their 16-0 season in 2007.

New England has also interviewed tight ends coach Nick Caley, Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Arizona Cardinals associate coach Shawn Jefferson, and Oregon associate head coach Adrian Klemm for the offensive coordinator position. Yet O'Brien is likely the frontrunner.